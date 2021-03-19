Health officials issue warning as COVID-19 cases surge

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has issued a warning saying they are starting to see a surge of COVID-19 cases primarily in Bonneville County but also in Madison, Jefferson and Fremont Counties.

A new report shows Idaho Falls is leading the nation in new coronavirus cases with Rexburg being third.

Health officials said we are nearing the Critical Risk Level again, and our hospital system is experiencing an alarming number of admissions due to the virus.

"With a safe and effective vaccine available, it is heartbreaking and unnecessary to have this level of sickness and loss of life at this very late stage of the pandemic," the health district said." We, as a community, know what must be done to stop this rapid spread of the virus and it should not require a public health order."

They say just because a vaccine is out, you still need to take precautions.

EIPH urges you to follow their guidelines to stop this sudden surge of cases.

"We would like everyone to choose to be part of the solution of getting this virus more under control. We ask that within your own lives, as well as your spheres of influence (business/work, school, church, or community), please implement the actions necessary to stop this rapid spread of virus in our community and encourage others to do the same so we can move to the other side of this pandemic and return to the sense of normalcy we all desire."

EIPH said it is anticipated all Idaho adults wanting the COVID-19 vaccine will have an opportunity to receive it by mid-June.

"So, by coming together for the next few months, we can finish strong and cross the finish line."