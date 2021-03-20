235 new Idaho COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 235 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 177,420.

There are a total of 142,852 confirmed cases and 34,568 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 372,780 people have received the vaccine, and 594,511 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 26 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 91 new cases Saturday. There are 43 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, and 31 in Madison. There are a total of 777 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Teton are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 98,869 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,178 cases.

The state said 6 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,434 and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,276.

There are 10,772 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,860 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,941.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

78 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

257 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

565 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

990 people were 80+

94.50% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.47% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.13% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

90.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 40,405

1,266

645

224 7,942

395

174

94 445

13

7

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,011

7,056

1,973

374

2,454

918

1,911

54 209

2,038

556

115

432

357

393

17 17

125

22

11

25

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 13,447

1,116

6,615

2,668

233

1,057

512

55 3,694

481

822

720

56

129

109

9 156

4

22

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,873

2,697

333

462

889

266

227

165 3,280

1,854

294

187

233

99

106

36 98

67

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,055

2,486

431

514

973 1,963

578

405

127

60 192

37

10

9

33 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,139

871

2,725

758

282 308

297

157

258

101 52

17

8

12

8 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21311

1,347

1,922

896

253

856 3,952

365

497

135

79

335 285

33

32

26

4

21 TOTAL 142,852 34,568 1,941

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

