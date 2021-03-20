235 new Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 235 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 177,420.
There are a total of 142,852 confirmed cases and 34,568 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 372,780 people have received the vaccine, and 594,511 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 26 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 91 new cases Saturday. There are 43 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, and 31 in Madison. There are a total of 777 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Teton are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 98,869 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,178 cases.
The state said 6 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,434 and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,276.
There are 10,772 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,860 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,941.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 78 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 257 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 565 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 990 people were 80+
94.50% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.47% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.13% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
90.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|40,405
1,266
645
224
|7,942
395
174
94
|445
13
7
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,011
7,056
1,973
374
2,454
918
1,911
54
|209
2,038
556
115
432
357
393
17
|17
125
22
11
25
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|13,447
1,116
6,615
2,668
233
1,057
512
55
|3,694
481
822
720
56
129
109
9
|156
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,873
2,697
333
462
889
266
227
165
|3,280
1,854
294
187
233
99
106
36
|98
67
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,055
2,486
431
514
973
|1,963
578
405
127
60
|192
37
10
9
33
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,139
871
2,725
758
282
|308
297
157
258
101
|52
17
8
12
8
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21311
1,347
1,922
896
253
856
|3,952
365
497
135
79
335
|285
33
32
26
4
21
|TOTAL
|142,852
|34,568
|1,941
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
