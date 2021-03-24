Gov. Little COVID-19 vaccine announcement and COVID-19 vaccine media briefing

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare has changed the date and time for this week’s media briefing about the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho to 12:30 p.m. MDT Wednesday. The briefing was rescheduled to follow an announcement by Gov. Little at 12 p.m. regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho.

DHW Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho and then will answer questions from the media. Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, also will attend the briefing.