343 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 343 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 178,887.
There are a total of 143,872 confirmed cases and 35,015 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 406,601 people have received the vaccine, and 647,173 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 44 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in the area Thursday. There are 69 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 17 in Jefferson, 18 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 688 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Teton are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Bingham County.
The state is reporting there are 99,869 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,533 cases.
The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,506 and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,286.
There are 10,875 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,942 cases among health care workers.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,954.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 79 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 262 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 569 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 993 people were 80+
94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.11% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
89.84% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.16% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|40,641
1,334
644
224
|8,050
400
175
95
|448
13
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,026
7,073
1,974
374
2,456
919
1,913
54
|209
2,043
559
117
435
360
394
17
|17
126
23
11
25
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|13,717
1,129
6,687
2,731
234
1,070
514
55
|3,791
492
833
742
56
132
110
9
|157
4
23
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,924
2,731
337
463
895
268
232
166
|3,318
1,902
302
191
233
101
107
36
|98
69
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,145
2,500
436
518
981
|1,972
581
405
127
62
|193
37
10
9
33
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,156
871
2,742
764
282
|310
300
157
263
101
|52
17
8
12
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,424
1,356
1,937
898
254
860
|3,982
371
501
135
79
336
|287
34
32
26
4
21
|TOTAL
|143,872
|35,015
|1,954
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
