343 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 343 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 178,887.

There are a total of 143,872 confirmed cases and 35,015 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 406,601 people have received the vaccine, and 647,173 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 44 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in the area Thursday. There are 69 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 17 in Jefferson, 18 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 688 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont and Teton are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Bingham County.

The state is reporting there are 99,869 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,533 cases.

The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,506 and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,286.

There are 10,875 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,942 cases among health care workers.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,954.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

79 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

262 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

569 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

993 people were 80+

94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.11% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

89.84% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.16% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 40,641

1,334

644

224 8,050

400

175

95 448

13

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,026

7,073

1,974

374

2,456

919

1,913

54 209

2,043

559

117

435

360

394

17 17

126

23

11

25

24

32

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 13,717

1,129

6,687

2,731

234

1,070

514

55 3,791

492

833

742

56

132

110

9 157

4

23

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,924

2,731

337

463

895

268

232

166 3,318

1,902

302

191

233

101

107

36 98

69

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 15,145

2,500

436

518

981 1,972

581

405

127

62 193

37

10

9

33 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,156

871

2,742

764

282 310

300

157

263

101 52

17

8

12

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,424

1,356

1,937

898

254

860 3,982

371

501

135

79

336 287

34

32

26

4

21 TOTAL 143,872 35,015 1,954

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

