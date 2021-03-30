Skip to Content
COVID-19 vaccine media briefing set Tuesday

Cropped Lisa Ferdinando / DoD / CC BY 2.0

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. MST Tuesday.

DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, and Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, and then will answer questions from media.

Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, and Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, also will attend the briefing.

