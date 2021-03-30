COVID-19 vaccine media briefing set Tuesday

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. MST Tuesday.

You can watch below.

DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, and Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, and then will answer questions from media.

Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, and Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, also will attend the briefing.