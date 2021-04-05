SIPH adds one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to clinic schedule

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is adding the one dose Johnson and Johnson’s Jansen vaccine to its community clinics.

“We want to encourage more people to get vaccinated, and the one dose vaccine can be a more convenient option for some,” SIPH District Director Maggie Mann said.

Appointments have been opened for this week and next week at SIPH’s Pocatello Clinic at 560 Memorial Drive. You can book online HERE or call the SIPH hotline at 208-234-5875 to schedule an appointment.

This vaccine has been proven to provide complete protection against COVID-related hospitalization and death, and it is 85% effective at preventing severe disease. With the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer demonstrating 94 to 95% overall efficacy in clinical trials, results from the Johnson & Johnson studies may appear less impressive.

“At first glance, the efficacy may not seem as good as 94 to 95 percent,” Mann said. “But the important part is that for advanced, severe disease, it is quite effective. There were no hospitalizations or deaths in the individuals who were vaccinated during clinical trials.”

Johnson and Johnson’s Jansen vaccine is recommended for 18 years and up and has two great advantages over the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines: It’s a single-dose inoculation, and it requires only basic refrigeration. Pfizer and Moderna immunizations require two shots, and both need to be stored in a freezer.

“I strongly encourage people to get whichever vaccine they can,” Mann said. “Each person vaccinated helps the whole population be more protected. To get anywhere near to normal, more people need to be vaccinated.”

For more information on the COVID vaccine, how to schedule an appointment, what to expect at your appointment, and vaccine safety and efficacy information, click HERE.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.