346 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 346 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 182,182.
There are a total of 146,321 confirmed cases and 35,861 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 491,331 people have received the vaccine, and 790,726 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another COVID-19 related death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 116 new COVID-19 cases and three new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday. There are 60 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 35 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 556 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County, Kootenai County and Canyon County.
The state is reporting there are 102,010 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,424 cases.
The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,667 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,311.
There are 11,062 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,128 cases among health care workers.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,974.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 81 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 265 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 574 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,003 people were 80+
94.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.09% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
89.89% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.11% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|41,461
1,410
649
227
|8,240
411
178
101
|449
14
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,062
7,124
1,980
375
2,468
924
1,920
54
|222
2,065
561
119
443
365
395
17
|17
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,251
1,161
6,922
2,856
233
1,092
516
58
|3,982
504
875
785
55
138
111
11
|159
4
23
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,027
2,775
346
467
919
272
238
168
|3,394
1,963
321
193
252
101
109
38
|100
69
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,292
2,527
442
522
990
|1,987
587
405
128
61
|195
38
10
9
34
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,179
873
2,784
766
284
|312
302
159
264
101
|52
18
8
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,690
1,365
1,954
907
254
865
|4,062
370
511
135
79
339
|289
35
35
27
4
21
|TOTAL
|146,321
|35,861
|1,974
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
