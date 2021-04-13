219 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 219 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 183,910.
There are a total of 147,614 confirmed cases and 36,296 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 544,163 people have received the vaccine, and 886,210 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 34 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 103,365 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 45,861 cases.
The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,757 and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,324.
There are 11,216 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,224 cases among health care workers.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,000.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 83 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 272 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 577 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,017 people were 80+
94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.45% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.06% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.03% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.97% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|41,928
1,444
650
232
|8,368
421
178
102
|453
14
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,095
7,171
1,989
377
2,471
925
1,920
54
|228
2,091
563
120
447
369
395
17
|18
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,404
1,172
6,980
2,900
237
1,104
519
58
|4,035
510
882
798
56
144
114
11
|166
4
23
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,054
2,793
348
467
925
276
238
168
|3,426
1,991
326
193
254
101
112
38
|102
71
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,376
2,564
444
532
997
|2,000
590
408
127
61
|197
38
10
9
34
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,204
874
2,832
768
284
|316
303
161
265
101
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,857
1,370
1,968
910
254
865
|4,113
370
516
135
79
340
|290
37
36
27
4
21
|TOTAL
|147,614
|36,296
|2,000
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments