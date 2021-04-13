COVID-19 media briefing set Tuesday

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 4:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday.

DHW officials will offer brief opening remarks and then take questions from the media. Those who will attend the briefing include Director Dave Jeppesen; Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.