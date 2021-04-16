Skip to Content
D93 schools in ‘low risk level’ next week

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will be in the 'low risk level' next week (April 19 - April 23).

There were a total of 10 cases reported in the district this week.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

There will be a regular school day Monday for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

You can view more HERE.

