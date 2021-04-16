Third vaccine dose likely needed within 6 to 12 months, Pfizer CEO says

Coronavirus Coverage

If you've gotten the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you'll likely need a third dose within a year.

The CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, says people are likely to need a booster dose of the vaccine six to 12 months after their first round.

From there, it will be an annual re-vaccination.

Officials are still testing the timing of follow-up vaccine doses.

Bourla shared the news during a CVS health live event posted to Facebook Thursday.

He also added real-world data shows the Pfizer vaccine is effective against a worrying variant of coronavirus first seen in South Africa.