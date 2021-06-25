COVID-19 UPDATES: 81 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 194,690.

There are a total of 155,853 confirmed cases and 38,837 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Just over half of Idaho adults have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine — about two months after the 50% mark was reached nationwide.

The state said 713,134 people have received the vaccine, and 1,315,924 total doses have been administered. 652,762 people are fully vaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Idaho has the eighth lowest adult partial COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 2 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,258. Out of those cases, 17,229 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 3 new cases Friday. There are 3 new cases in Madison. There are a total of 38 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Benewah County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 114,490 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,522 cases.

The state said 8 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,787, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,478.

There are 12,095 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,914 cases among health care workers.

445 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,145.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

97 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

298 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

619 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,074 people were 80+

94.71% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

90.24% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.76% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 44,360

1,662

684

268 9,140

465

186

108 483

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,148

7,461

2,041

387

2,506

947

1,947

54 248

2,313

606

125

463

386

410

18 18

131

23

11

28

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,940

1,218

7,246

3,001

251

1,134

533

58 4,175

535

934

827

63

150

120

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,233

2,858

358

473

953

294

253

167 3,569

2,020

351

197

274

105

115

38 110

75

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,820

2,751

482

634

1,127 2,220

628

413

133

68 216

43

11

10

35 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,394

979

3,049

793

322 350

357

167

291

116 56

18

11

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,112

1,448

2,056

949

258

891 4,493

387

571

141

84

348 311

39

38

31

4

22 TOTAL 155,853 38,837 2,145

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.