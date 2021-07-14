COVID-19 UPDATES: 179 new Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 179 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 196,489.
There are a total of 157,235 confirmed cases and 39,254 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 730,846 people have received the vaccine, and 1,355,373 total doses have been administered. 677,985 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 10 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,358. Out of those cases, 17,285 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 232 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 8 new cases Wednesday. There are 6 new cases in Bonneville and 2 in Madison. There are a total of 55 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 115,874 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,919 cases.
The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,920, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,499.
There are 12,183 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,028 cases among health care workers.
611 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,165.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 98 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 305 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 624 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,081 people were 80+
94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.
90.28% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.72% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|44,845
1,681
698
274
|9,260
466
191
114
|488
19
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,161
7,554
2,055
388
2,514
955
1,950
54
|250
2,383
622
125
468
398
414
18
|18
131
23
11
28
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,007
1,225
7,285
3,021
252
1,138
538
58
|4,192
539
945
831
63
150
125
11
|177
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,266
2,860
357
475
965
303
257
167
|3,575
2,025
356
199
292
107
116
38
|110
76
12
9
17
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|16,998
2,777
489
639
1,161
|2,242
635
415
136
69
|219
45
11
10
36
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,428
992
3,055
795
324
|354
361
167
291
116
|59
18
11
14
11
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|23,316
1,470
2,068
951
260
892
|4,537
399
572
142
84
349
|313
40
38
31
4
22
|TOTAL
|157,235
|39,254
|2,165
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
