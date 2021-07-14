COVID-19 UPDATES: 179 new Idaho COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 179 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 196,489.

There are a total of 157,235 confirmed cases and 39,254 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 730,846 people have received the vaccine, and 1,355,373 total doses have been administered. 677,985 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 10 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,358. Out of those cases, 17,285 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 232 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 8 new cases Wednesday. There are 6 new cases in Bonneville and 2 in Madison. There are a total of 55 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 115,874 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,919 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,920, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,499.

There are 12,183 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,028 cases among health care workers.

611 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,165.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

98 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

305 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

624 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,081 people were 80+

94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

90.28% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.72% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 44,845

1,681

698

274 9,260

466

191

114 488

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,161

7,554

2,055

388

2,514

955

1,950

54 250

2,383

622

125

468

398

414

18 18

131

23

11

28

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,007

1,225

7,285

3,021

252

1,138

538

58 4,192

539

945

831

63

150

125

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,266

2,860

357

475

965

303

257

167 3,575

2,025

356

199

292

107

116

38 110

76

12

9

17

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,998

2,777

489

639

1,161 2,242

635

415

136

69 219

45

11

10

36 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,428

992

3,055

795

324 354

361

167

291

116 59

18

11

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,316

1,470

2,068

951

260

892 4,537

399

572

142

84

349 313

40

38

31

4

22 TOTAL 157,235 39,254 2,165

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

