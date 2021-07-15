COVID-19 UPDATES: 206 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 206 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 196,695.

There are a total of 157,401 confirmed cases and 39,294 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 732,108 people have received the vaccine, and 1,357,663 total doses have been administered. 679,065 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 10 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,368. Out of those cases, 17,286 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 234 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 15 new cases Thursday. There are 9 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson, 4 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 57 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 115,917 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,973 cases.

The state said 9 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,929, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,502.

There are 12,191 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,042 cases among health care workers.

611 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,169.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

100 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

305 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

626 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,081 people were 80+

94.77% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

90.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 44,895

1,685

698

275 9,272

466

191

114 488

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,165

7,566

2,057

388

2,515

955

1,950

54 250

2,386

623

125

470

398

414

18 18

131

24

11

28

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,016

1,226

7,289

3,022

252

1,138

538

58 4,195

539

945

832

63

150

125

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,267

2,863

357

475

966

303

257

167 3,579

2,025

356

199

292

108

116

38 111

76

12

9

17

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 17,031

2,782

489

639

1,163 2,242

636

415

136

69 219

46

11

10

36 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,430

994

3,058

795

324 354

362

167

291

116 59

18

11

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,342

1,472

2,068

952

260

892 4,543

400

572

146

84

349 314

40

38

31

4

22 TOTAL 157,401 39,294 2,169

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

