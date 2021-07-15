Lt. Gov. McGeachin repeats call to reconvene Legislature

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin says state lawmakers and Republican Gov. Brad Little are failing citizens by not taking action to prevent employers from requiring employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.

McGeachin at a Thursday news conference at the Statehouse repeated her request from last week to reconvene the Legislature.

McGeachin, who is running for governor, also faulted the executive branch without naming Little.

Three large health care providers announced policies last week requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate have been noncommittal about reconvening the Legislature amid competing concerns that government should generally not interfere with the work requirements of private businesses.