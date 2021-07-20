COVID-19 UPDATES: 245 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 245 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 197,456.
There are a total of 157,966 confirmed cases and 39,490 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 736,665 people have received the vaccine, and 1,365,494 total doses have been administered. 682,749 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 26 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,433. Out of those cases, 17,310 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 235 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 34 new cases Tuesday. There are 16 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 3 Jefferson, 6 in Lemhi, 5 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 108 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 116,159 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 49,151 cases.
The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,950, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,505.
There are 12,214 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,073 cases among health care workers.
703 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,177.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 101 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 309 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 627 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,083 people were 80+
94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.89% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 2 deaths is pending.
90.34% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.66% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|45,079
1,696
705
275
|9,331
467
191
119
|490
19
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,167
7,609
2,058
388
2,519
955
1,952
55
|251
2,409
626
125
473
398
420
18
|19
131
24
11
28
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,051
1,229
7,311
3,036
253
1,140
544
58
|4,214
542
947
841
63
151
131
11
|177
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,292
2,868
357
476
967
307
261
167
|3,590
2,030
357
206
292
108
117
38
|112
77
12
9
17
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|17,098
2,791
490
639
1,179
|2,251
638
415
136
69
|219
46
11
10
36
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,438
1,003
3,068
797
325
|356
363
169
292
116
|59
18
11
14
11
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|23,428
1,476
2,072
953
260
893
|4,559
404
572
146
84
349
|315
42
38
31
4
22
|TOTAL
|157,966
|39,490
|2,177
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
