COVID-19 UPDATES: 544 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 544 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 198,840.
There are a total of 159,029 confirmed cases and 39,811 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 744,472 people have received the vaccine, and 1,377,628 total doses have been administered. 687,820 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 33 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,532. Out of those cases, 17,352 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 235 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 26 new cases Monday. There are 14 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 9 in Jefferson and 2 in Madison. There are a total of 133 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 116,448 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 49,469 cases.
The state said new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,007, and new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,517.
There are 12,250 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,133 cases among health care workers.
712 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
5 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,188.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 40 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 101 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 312 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 631 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,086 people were 80+
94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.93% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 2 deaths is pending.
90.35% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.65% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|45,455
1,715
714
280
|9,408
475
194
119
|491
19
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,180
7,671
2,061
388
2,525
956
1,964
55
|253
2,455
637
125
484
403
429
18
|19
133
25
11
28
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,099
1,231
7,331
3,051
254
1,147
544
58
|4,227
544
951
849
63
152
131
11
|177
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,323
2,878
357
477
971
313
262
167
|3,613
2,045
358
207
293
111
118
39
|112
77
12
9
17
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|17,210
2,806
492
642
1,200
|2,272
642
415
138
71
|222
46
11
10
36
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,468
1,012
3,086
797
332
|359
364
169
293
116
|59
18
12
14
11
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|23,584
1,486
2,083
958
264
893
|4,593
407
573
147
84
350
|319
42
38
31
4
22
|TOTAL
|159,029
|39,811
|2,188
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
