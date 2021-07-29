Gov. Cox says no mask mandates in school despite virus surge

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s daily coronavirus count eclipsed 1,000 cases Thursday for the first time in five months as a summer surge of the virus triggered concerns from state officials.

Data from the Utah Health Department showed the state’s weekly positivity rate of 14.7% was also the highest since February.

Gov. Spencer Cox called it “another step in the wrong direction” and renewed his plea for residents to get vaccinated.

Children younger than 12 cannot yet get vaccinated but Cox says that mask mandates for schools are not necessary now and he won't push to change a state law prohibiting mandates in individual districts.