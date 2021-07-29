Jackson returns to masks required in city facilities

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Teton County continues to climb according to a news release from the Town of Jackson.

On Thursday, they reinstated a requirement for masks to be worn by Town employees while at work inside and by customers entering Town facilities. As during past phases of response, employees in offices working individually do not need to wear masks, but must wear them in hallways, corridors, bathrooms, and all public indoor spaces.



In the future, this may also affect Town Council meetings, which may shift back to being entirely virtual. The Town will communicate about that specifically should such changes be implemented.



The Town of Jackson said it is grateful to the health experts and glad to follow local recommendations and updated guidance put out by the CDC earlier this week. This new guidance recommends wearing masks inside public indoor settings in areas of the country with high transmission rates including the Town of Jackson. The Town will continue to monitor the situation and communicate to the community should its response change.