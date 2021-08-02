COVID-19 UPDATES: 868 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 868 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 201,352.

About 89% of Idaho residents live in communities where masks should be worn again.

There are a total of 160,966 confirmed cases and 40,356 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 756,266 people have received the vaccine, and 1,394,467 total doses have been administered. 694,164 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 54 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,677. Out of those cases, 17,471 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 237 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. There are a total of 199 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Twin Falls County Nez Perce and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 116,853 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 50,125 cases.

The state said 33 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,124, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,525.

There are 12,316 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,200 cases among health care workers.

1,154 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,203.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

42 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

102 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

314 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

632 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,095 people were 80+

94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

90.4% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.6% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 46,083

1,758

720

289 9,517

480

200

124 493

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,193

7,792

2,073

388

2,538

965

1,970

55 255

2,543

649

125

487

413

439

18 19

133

25

11

28

24

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,197

1,237

7,361

3,072

254

1,166

547

58 4,249

547

952

855

63

159

133

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,375

2,890

357

478

974

316

262

167 3,654

2,064

361

207

298

114

121

39 114

78

12

9

17

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 17,593

2,862

501

661

1,240 2,333

648

417

145

73 225

46

14

10

36 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,565

1,020

3,116

805

337 377

370

169

301

117 59

18

13

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,782

1,497

2,098

964

275

894 4,634

413

576

147

85

350 320

43

38

31

4

22 TOTAL 160,966 40,356 2,203

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

