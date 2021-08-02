Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
today at 11:50 AM
Published 11:57 AM

Dozens of Seattle bars/restaurants require vaccination proof

MGN Online

SEATTLE (AP) — At least 60 Seattle bars and restaurants as of Friday began requiring customers to prove they have been vaccinated as a requirement to eat or dine inside as the highly infectious COVID-19 delta variant spreads through Washington state.

The Seattle Times reports the self-imposed mandate includes Capitol Hill bars The Unicorn, Linda’s Tavern, Rumba and Canon, and comes as the state sees a fifth wave of infection.

At least a dozen bars temporary closed last week after their employees tested positive for COVID-19 or came into contact with an infected person.

That led many bar owners to announce over social media that vaccination proof will be required to dine or drink on their premises.

News / Regional News / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content