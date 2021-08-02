Dozens of Seattle bars/restaurants require vaccination proof
SEATTLE (AP) — At least 60 Seattle bars and restaurants as of Friday began requiring customers to prove they have been vaccinated as a requirement to eat or dine inside as the highly infectious COVID-19 delta variant spreads through Washington state.
The Seattle Times reports the self-imposed mandate includes Capitol Hill bars The Unicorn, Linda’s Tavern, Rumba and Canon, and comes as the state sees a fifth wave of infection.
At least a dozen bars temporary closed last week after their employees tested positive for COVID-19 or came into contact with an infected person.
That led many bar owners to announce over social media that vaccination proof will be required to dine or drink on their premises.
Comments