Gov. Little to join COVID-19 media briefing Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) Tuesday.

Gov. Brad Little will offer opening remarks and then will leave the briefing. DHW officials also will offer brief remarks and then take questions from the media.

Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen, Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, and Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.