County health director ‘really scared’ about maskless school

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The school year is days away for many kids in Utah and public health experts are worried about whether kids too young to get vaccinated will stay safe in school amid a wave of coronavirus cases.

Salt Lake County Health Department Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn tells KUTV the state is in a surge and case counts are very concerning.

Last year masks were required in schools but under a new state law school mask mandates are banned.

Local health departments can issue a rule but only with the support from elected county leaders.