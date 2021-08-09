COVID-19 UPDATES: 942 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 700K fully vaccinated
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 942 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 205,033.
There are a total of 163,848 confirmed cases and 41,185 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 769,300 people have received the vaccine, and 1,412,855 total doses have been administered. 700,471 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 46 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,857. Out of those cases, 17,357 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 239 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 16 new cases Monday. There are 6 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 3 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 4 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 226 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Nez Perce County, Canyon County and Ada County,.
The state is reporting there are 117,460 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 51,036 cases.
The state said 47 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,260, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,541.
There are 12,391 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,302 cases among health care workers.
1,541 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,224.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 104 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 318 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 640 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,100 people were 80+
94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
90.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|47,118
1,829
735
297
|9,674
488
209
126
|496
19
6
3
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,211
7,939
2,110
391
2,545
978
1,974
55
|258
2,694
676
127
492
432
458
18
|19
135
25
11
28
24
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,312
1,253
7,438
3,108
256
1,195
555
58
|4,277
558
968
871
63
164
140
11
|179
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,447
2,906
357
481
976
319
267
167
|3,697
2,076
368
212
300
117
126
41
|115
78
12
9
17
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|17,943
2,917
514
669
1,279
|2,407
652
417
153
76
|225
46
14
10
41
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,686
1,039
3,150
820
346
|424
378
173
316
120
|60
18
13
14
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|24,235
1,531
2,127
973
281
896
|4,713
424
591
147
85
351
|323
44
38
31
4
23
|TOTAL
|163,848
|41,185
|2,224
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
