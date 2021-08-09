COVID-19 UPDATES: 942 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 700K fully vaccinated

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 942 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 205,033.

There are a total of 163,848 confirmed cases and 41,185 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 769,300 people have received the vaccine, and 1,412,855 total doses have been administered. 700,471 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 46 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,857. Out of those cases, 17,357 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 239 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 16 new cases Monday. There are 6 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 3 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 4 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 226 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Nez Perce County, Canyon County and Ada County,.

The state is reporting there are 117,460 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 51,036 cases.

The state said 47 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,260, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,541.

There are 12,391 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,302 cases among health care workers.

1,541 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,224.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

104 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

318 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

640 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,100 people were 80+

94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

90.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 47,118

1,829

735

297 9,674

488

209

126 496

19

6

3 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,211

7,939

2,110

391

2,545

978

1,974

55 258

2,694

676

127

492

432

458

18 19

135

25

11

28

24

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,312

1,253

7,438

3,108

256

1,195

555

58 4,277

558

968

871

63

164

140

11 179

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,447

2,906

357

481

976

319

267

167 3,697

2,076

368

212

300

117

126

41 115

78

12

9

17

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 17,943

2,917

514

669

1,279 2,407

652

417

153

76 225

46

14

10

41 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,686

1,039

3,150

820

346 424

378

173

316

120 60

18

13

14

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 24,235

1,531

2,127

973

281

896 4,713

424

591

147

85

351 323

44

38

31

4

23 TOTAL 163,848 41,185 2,224

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.