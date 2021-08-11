COVID-19 UPDATES: 736 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 736 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 206,523.
There are a total of 165,061 confirmed cases and 41,462 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 772,757 people have received the vaccine, and 1,418,042 total doses have been administered. 702,524 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 39 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,936. Out of those cases, 17,381 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 241 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 60 new cases Wednesday. There are 34 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 276 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.
The state is reporting there are 117,658 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 51,384 cases.
The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,305, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,547.
There are 12,425 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,341 cases among health care workers.
1,455 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,235.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 108 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 318 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 641 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,107 people were 80+
94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.89% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.49% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.51% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|47,420
1,839
739
298
|9,706
495
209
126
|497
19
6
3
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,215
8,024
2,121
394
2,552
986
1,977
55
|259
2,720
684
127
497
437
466
18
|19
135
26
11
28
25
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,393
1,264
7,472
3,132
256
1,204
566
58
|4,307
561
977
878
63
164
144
11
|179
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,484
2,911
357
485
977
322
270
170
|3,709
2,083
370
212
301
117
127
41
|115
78
12
9
17
4
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|18,130
2,944
528
674
1,299
|2,448
657
418
153
77
|227
46
14
10
41
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,716
1,046
3,160
829
349
|445
379
178
327
120
|61
18
13
14
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|24,530
1,551
2,138
982
282
902
|4,733
432
600
151
85
353
|324
45
39
31
4
24
|TOTAL
|165,061
|41,462
|2,235
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
