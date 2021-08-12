COVID-19 UPDATES: 751 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 751 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 207,274.
There are a total of 165,652 confirmed cases and 41,622 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 775,763 people have received the vaccine, and 1,422,393 total doses have been administered. 704,142 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 44 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,980. Out of those cases, 17,433 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 241 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. There are a total of 276 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.
The state is reporting there are 117,658 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 51,590 cases.
The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,326, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,548.
There are 12,425 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,357 cases among health care workers.
1,455 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,236.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 108 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 318 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 641 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,107 people were 80+
94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.89% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
90.49% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.51% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|47,610
1,858
744
298
|9,723
494
209
127
|497
19
6
3
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,217
8,066
2,126
394
2,554
991
1,977
55
|259
2,775
689
127
501
439
468
18
|19
135
26
11
28
25
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,393
1,264
7,472
3,132
256
1,204
566
58
|4,307
561
977
878
63
164
144
11
|179
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,498
2,915
357
488
979
325
270
173
|3,715
2,084
370
212
308
117
128
41
|115
78
12
9
17
4
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|18,219
2,954
531
679
1,307
|2,465
659
418
153
79
|227
46
14
10
41
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,749
1,051
3,167
833
349
|451
381
178
335
121
|61
18
13
14
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|24,592
1,554
2,145
982
283
905
|4,740
436
600
151
85
354
|324
45
39
31
4
24
|TOTAL
|165,652
|41,622
|2,236
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
