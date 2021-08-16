COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,357 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,357 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 209,411.

There are a total of 167,364 confirmed cases and 42,047 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 784,362 people have received the vaccine, and 1,434,628 total doses have been administered. 708,425 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 59 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,106. Out of those cases, 17,573 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 246 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. There are a total of 303 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Twin Falls County, Canyon County, Ada County, Nez Perce County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 118,252 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 52,081 cases.

The state said 28 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,395, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,555.

There are 12,460 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,380 cases among health care workers.

1,925 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,251.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

108 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

322 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

648 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,111 people were 80+

94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.88% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

90.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 48,291

1,889

761

304 9,805

497

227

135 497

19

6

3 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,227

8,144

2,135

395

2,568

1,001

1,988

55 260

2,861

709

129

505

448

482

18 19

135

26

11

28

25

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,444

1,272

7,507

3,147

256

1,206

572

58 4,323

567

977

883

63

165

149

11 180

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,570

2,927

357

488

980

325

270

175 3,736

2,096

372

212

311

117

128

42 117

78

12

9

17

5

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 18,369

2,967

535

684

1,322 2,465

659

418

156

79 233

46

14

10

41 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,834

1,071

3,209

839

359 463

383

188

348

121 63

18

13

16

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 24,813

1,569

2,170

985

288

909 4,765

453

606

153

85

357 325

45

39

31

4

24 TOTAL 167,364 42,047 2,251

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

