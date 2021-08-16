Wyoming governor: No mask mandate, COVID vaccine requirement

Coronavirus Coverage

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor says the state will not return to a statewide mask order or require COVID-19 vaccines despite a resurgence of the virus. Gov. Mark Gordon imposed a statewide mask mandate in December and lifted it in March. Even so, Gordon said in a news conference Monday that mandates can cause some people to resist wearing masks. Gordon also says he doesn’t expect any shutdowns like the public health orders that forced many Wyoming businesses and public places to close or limit occupancy through much of 2020 and into 2021. COVID-19 infections are back up to levels not seen in Wyoming since January.