Proposed face covering order in Teton County, Wyo.

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell announced Tuesday he is garnering public comment as to a proposed face covering health order that would include Teton County, including the City of Jackson, Wyoming.

Pursuant to Wyoming Statute §35-1-310(a), "no public health order requested or issued by a …district health officer… shall become effective without notice being provided to the public not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the order is to become effective and opportunity to provide public comment through written and electronic submissions is provided … "

The Teton District Health Officer is proposing to issue Public Health Order #21-5, an order requiring individuals within teton county, wyoming to wear face coverings in certain places, with exceptions as of 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The public may submit public comment through written or electronic submissions to the Teton District Health Officer, now through Noon, 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Written comments may be hand delivered to the Teton County Clerk's Office. Electronic submissions shall be made through email to the following email address: healthordercomments@tetoncountywy.gov

The public may also review the proposed Public Health Order #21-5 HERE.

The Teton District Health Officer in consultation with the State Health Officer, shall review all public comment provided and then determine whether Public Health Order #21-5 should or should not be issued on August 26, 2021. If Public Health Order 21-5 is issued, it will expire 10 days later, on September 4, 2021, unless extended by the Jackson City Council within the city limits of the City of Jackson or by the Teton County Board of County Commissioners within the unincorporated areas of Teton County.