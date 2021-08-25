COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,019 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,019 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 216,061.
There are a total of 172,483 confirmed cases and 43,578 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 808,543 people have received the vaccine, and 1,472,219 total doses have been administered. 724,235 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 108 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,583. Out of those cases, 17,806 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 252 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 45 new cases Wednesday. There are 17 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 6 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 415 active cases and 271 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 85,193 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 392 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 122 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 15 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 119,573 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 53,561 cases.
The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,665, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,599.
There are 12,520 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,478 cases among health care workers.
2,401 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,316.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 15 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 45 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 114 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 335 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 666 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,134 people were 80+
94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.87% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.78% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.22% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|49,682
1,993
799
312
|9,952
506
234
141
|509
20
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,271
8,442
2,199
398
2,598
1,033
2,018
58
|263
3,097
806
132
533
498
504
18
|19
141
27
11
28
28
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,749
1,306
7,601
3,210
259
1,223
598
60
|4,447
606
1,000
903
64
172
146
12
|180
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,729
2,970
357
501
991
333
276
177
|3,843
2,152
397
236
326
120
129
46
|123
78
12
9
19
6
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|18,873
3,052
548
694
1,359
|2,565
694
421
177
81
|244
49
14
10
41
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,045
1,175
3,326
860
392
|519
397
215
410
132
|64
18
17
16
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|25,973
1,606
2,257
1,018
295
935
|4,870
484
652
157
85
383
|335
47
39
31
5
24
|TOTAL
|172,483
|43,578
|2,316
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
