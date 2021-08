Coronavirus Coverage

HAWAII (KIFI) - Hawaii's governor is considering locking down the islands if the COVID-19 delta variant cases continue to rise.

Governor David Ige made the prediction Friday.

Hawaii has had nearly 16,000 new infections in August amid a spike of cases that has repeatedly broken state records.

Earlier this week, Ige asked tourists to stop coming to the islands, but stopped short of enacting any formal restrictions on travel.