COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,388 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,388 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 225,544.
There are a total of 179,958 confirmed cases and 45,586 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 828,284 people have received the vaccine, and 1,505,574 total doses have been administered. 739,156 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 119 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,344. Out of those cases, 18,372 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 255 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 83 new cases Friday. There are 43 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 8 in Lemhi, 22 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 603 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 532 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 130 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 24 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 121,004 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 55,568 cases.
The state said 50 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,992, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,661.
There are 12,590 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,595 cases among health care workers.
3,055 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,379.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 17 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 51 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 125 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 347 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 673 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,158 people were 80+
94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.68% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.32% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|51,750
2,162
850
330
|10,183
547
255
158
|526
23
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,315
8,836
2,284
417
2,661
1,093
2,065
59
|270
3,422
908
140
578
555
546
18
|19
148
30
11
29
28
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|16,127
1,361
7,716
3,295
269
1,250
639
59
|4,576
636
1,023
936
68
178
152
12
|180
4
28
33
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|6,007
3,044
364
514
1,005
359
281
189
|3,986
2,274
420
257
336
128
132
48
|125
79
12
9
19
6
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|20,015
3,326
620
707
1,468
|2,633
699
423
178
88
|255
49
14
11
43
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,297
1,225
3,439
882
412
|559
421
230
494
154
|66
18
18
17
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|27,225
1,661
2,348
1,069
310
1,017
|4,985
538
709
162
87
414
|344
47
39
31
5
25
|TOTAL
|179,958
|45,586
|2,379
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
