COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,388 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,388 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Friday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 225,544.

There are a total of 179,958 confirmed cases and 45,586 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 828,284 people have received the vaccine, and 1,505,574 total doses have been administered. 739,156 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 119 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,344. Out of those cases, 18,372 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 255 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 83 new cases Friday. There are 43 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 8 in Lemhi, 22 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 603 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 532 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 130 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 24 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 121,004 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 55,568 cases.

The state said 50 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,992, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,661.

There are 12,590 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,595 cases among health care workers.

3,055 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,379.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

17 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

51 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

125 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

347 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

673 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,158 people were 80+

94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 1.01% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.68% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.32% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 51,750

2,162

850

330 10,183

547

255

158 526

23

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,315

8,836

2,284

417

2,661

1,093

2,065

59 270

3,422

908

140

578

555

546

18 19

148

30

11

29

28

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,127

1,361

7,716

3,295

269

1,250

639

59 4,576

636

1,023

936

68

178

152

12 180

4

28

33

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,007

3,044

364

514

1,005

359

281

189 3,986

2,274

420

257

336

128

132

48 125

79

12

9

19

6

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 20,015

3,326

620

707

1,468 2,633

699

423

178

88 255

49

14

11

43 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,297

1,225

3,439

882

412 559

421

230

494

154 66

18

18

17

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 27,225

1,661

2,348

1,069

310

1,017 4,985

538

709

162

87

414 344

47

39

31

5

25 TOTAL 179,958 45,586 2,379

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.