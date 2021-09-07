COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,025 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,025 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 228,093.
There are a total of 182,087 confirmed cases and 46,006 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 834,485 people have received the vaccine, and 1,516,832 total doses have been administered. 744,460 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 212 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,555. Out of those cases, 19,564 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 257 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 83 new cases Tuesday. There are 12 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 6 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 551 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 576 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 133 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 26 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County, Nez Perce County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 121,560 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 56,120 cases.
The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,078, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,689.
There are 12,594 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,617 cases among health care workers.
3,902 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
18 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,411.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 17 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 52 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 129 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 352 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 686 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,167 people were 80+
94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.88% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
90.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|52,383
2,237
866
336
|10,257
557
255
166
|533
23
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,333
8,958
2,322
423
2,672
1,105
2,077
59
|273
3,466
918
143
587
559
550
18
|20
153
31
11
29
28
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|16,261
1,370
7,746
3,306
270
1,258
644
60
|4,603
639
1,025
943
68
178
154
12
|180
4
28
33
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|6,106
3,077
365
518
1,009
366
284
189
|4,011
2,284
432
259
342
131
132
50
|127
79
12
9
19
6
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|20,252
3,368
626
709
1,475
|2,672
707
426
185
88
|259
20
14
11
44
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,375
1,243
3,483
891
418
|577
427
230
506
154
|66
20
18
17
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|27,552
1,679
2,380
1,096
313
1,034
|5,012
552
717
163
88
423
|351
46
40
31
5
26
|TOTAL
|182,087
|46,006
|2,411
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
