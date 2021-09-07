COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,025 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,025 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths Tuesday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 228,093.

There are a total of 182,087 confirmed cases and 46,006 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 834,485 people have received the vaccine, and 1,516,832 total doses have been administered. 744,460 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 212 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,555. Out of those cases, 19,564 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 257 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 83 new cases Tuesday. There are 12 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 6 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 551 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 576 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 133 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 26 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County, Nez Perce County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 121,560 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 56,120 cases.

The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,078, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,689.

There are 12,594 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,617 cases among health care workers.

3,902 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

18 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,411.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

17 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

52 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

129 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

352 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

686 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,167 people were 80+

94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.88% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

90.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 52,383

2,237

866

336 10,257

557

255

166 533

23

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,333

8,958

2,322

423

2,672

1,105

2,077

59 273

3,466

918

143

587

559

550

18 20

153

31

11

29

28

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,261

1,370

7,746

3,306

270

1,258

644

60 4,603

639

1,025

943

68

178

154

12 180

4

28

33

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,106

3,077

365

518

1,009

366

284

189 4,011

2,284

432

259

342

131

132

50 127

79

12

9

19

6

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 20,252

3,368

626

709

1,475 2,672

707

426

185

88 259

20

14

11

44 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,375

1,243

3,483

891

418 577

427

230

506

154 66

20

18

17

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 27,552

1,679

2,380

1,096

313

1,034 5,012

552

717

163

88

423 351

46

40

31

5

26 TOTAL 182,087 46,006 2,411

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.