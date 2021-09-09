Victor mayor issues statements about recent anti-mask protest, spike in COVID-19 cases and Crisis Standards of Care activation

Coronavirus Coverage

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, a group of protestors marched from downtown Victor into the Mountain Shadows subdivision to protest in front of the Mayor’s residence. While the protest was peaceful, the group was very loud and carried signs displaying a masked sheep and flags with a Swastika covered by a mask. Even though the Mayor and his family were not at home at the time of the protest, many neighbors were and had to endure the protest. Several neighbors asked the protestors to leave the area and were verbally accosted or even disparaged by the protestors in front of their children.

In light of last Friday’s protest in a residential neighborhood and the possibility of future demonstrations by the same group of individuals, the Mayor Frohlich issued the following statement:

“I fully support an individual’s Constitutional right to a peaceful protest, but when it is done in front of someone’s home in a residential neighborhood, it crosses a major line. It accomplishes nothing, and the attempt to intimidate will carry zero weight on any decision being made now or in the future. Protesting to rescind a mask mandate that is in place to protect our community and, most importantly, our children’s safety while waving flags (of which I will not describe), wearing paper bags over your heads, and insulting other residents who have nothing to do with the issue being protested is sad. No parent should have to explain to their children why this is happening in front of their home. I do not do business on social media. I do not have an office at City Hall. Staff or I have responded to all emails or phone calls, whether it be the few in opposition or the majority in support. I encourage anyone who wishes to protest peacefully to do it in designated public locations, not in a residential neighborhood which ultimately impacts the peace and tranquility of our fellow neighbors who are not even involved in the issue the protestors are upset about.”

New cases of COVID-19 in Idaho have climbed to a level not seen before during the pandemic prompting State public health officials to activate “crisis standards of care.” In making this move, hospitals can now allocate scarce resources like intensive care unit rooms to patients most likely to survive and make other dramatic changes to the way they treat patients. Other patients will still receive care, but they may be placed in hospital classrooms or conference rooms rather than traditional hospital rooms or go without some life-saving medical equipment.

In response to the escalating number of COVID-19 cases and the decision by the state to ration health care, Mayor Frohlich made the following statement: