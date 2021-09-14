Skip to Content
today at 9:37 AM
Published 9:48 AM

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy cancels school due to COVID-19 outbreak

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - School is canceled the remainder of the week for Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall.

The Human Resources Department informed us of a COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff.

They did not tell us how many people are impacted.

For now, class is planned to re-start next Monday.

There are no plans for remote learning; however, unaffected staff members are being asked to continue to work.

