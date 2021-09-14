COVID-19 spike in Fort Hall connected to fair

Coronavirus Coverage

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - On its Facebook page Tuesday, the Shoshone Bannock Tribes say its COVID-19 contact tracers are seeing a spike in positive cases from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

In addition, Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy officially posted on their Facebook page the following, “Due to multiple students and staff testing positive for the Coronavirus, Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy will be closed to ALL students for the remainder of the week. We will reopen again for students on Monday, September 20, 2021.”

“According to the Idaho Department of Public Health, since July 1st 92% of all cases have been from the Delta variant (99% in August),” Tribal Data Analyst Travis Martin said.

The Tribes encourage the community to get vaccinated. Tribal Health officials are seeing vaccinated individuals get re-infected by unvaccinated individuals within their homes.

The numbers for this week as of September 7, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

Total Cases To-Date: 1,100

Total Active Cases: 49

Total Currently Hospitalized: 1

Total Recovered to Date: 1,027

Total Deceased to Date: 24

Breakthrough case: 29

Total Vaccines given to Date: 6,130

Vaccines to Youth ages 12-17 years: 411

To date, the Tribes have given a total of 6,130 vaccines to the Fort Hall community which covers 54% of the reservation population. Of this number, 3,255 are fully vaccinated, 411 have been given to tribal youth, ages 12-17, by Fort Hall I.H.S.

According to Tribal Data Analyst, age ranges most affected by COVID-19 is ages 25-34 & 0-9. The data also shows that females of every age group lead cases by gender (except age 18-24).

With school in full swing, the tribe recommends keeping your child's mask up. For those who are fully vaccinated, you can still pick up your $50 incentive card at Not-tsoo Gah-nee (must show your vaccine card & Tribal ID/CIB).

The ‘Binax NOW’ Testing or community screening is still available at the I.H.S. south tent structure from 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No appointments are necessary. Please drive up to the registration table at the front entrance at I.H.S for a short intake and thereafter will be directed to the testing tent.

The Not-tsoo Gah-Nee IHS Clinic (I.H.S) is providing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. I.H.S offers a walk-in clinic on Monday-Wednesday, Friday 9-11am, 1:30-3:30pm. Contact 238-5435 (THHS), 208-238-5427 (IHS Medical.

The Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center (HRSA) is providing the Moderna vaccine. HRSA offers a walk-in clinic on Saturdays from 2:00-7:45pm, Sunday-Friday call to schedule 208-478-3987.