Coronavirus Coverage
today at 10:44 AM
Published 10:46 AM

Gov. Little to answer COVID-19 questions at town hall Wednesday

Idaho Governor Brad Little
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen will answer questions from the public about COVID-19 during an hourlong AARP telephone town-hall on Wednesday at noon MT.

You can join by:

