Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
today at 5:29 PM
Published 5:40 PM

D93 moves to yellow phase next week

D93

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville School District 93 is moving to the Moderate/Yellow Phase next week (Sept. 20 to Sept. 24).

The preventative strategies in the phase are as follows:

  • Students and employees should wear masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Please have your children wear masks on buses and during class time.  
  • Monitor children for COVID symptoms before sending them to school and please keep them  home if they have unexplained symptoms. 
  • Staff and students with unexplained symptoms of COVID at school will be sent home.
    • They may return with a negative COVID test or 24 hours after symptoms end. 
  • We will notify families when their children are exposed to a positive case at school.. 
  • Students and employees should wash their hands often and practice respiratory etiquette. 
  • School principals will need to approve non-IHSAA activities will not be permitted without approval of the school principal

There will be no school Monday, Sept. 20 for K-6th grade. Monday will be a half day/teacher collaboration time for 7th-8th as well as 9th-12th grades.

Tuesday through Friday will be regular school days for all grades.

Current Number of Active COVID Cases 

SchoolStudentsStaffTotal
Ammon000
Bonneville Online000
Bridgewater213
Cloverdale000
Discovery415
Fairview101
Falls Valley011
Hillview505
Iona101
Mountain Valley000
Rimrock202
Summit Hills202
Tiebreaker101
Ucon505
Woodland Hills101
Black Canyon MS202
Rocky Mountain325
Sandcreek202
Bonneville HS314
Lincoln HS202
Thunder Ridge HS000
Hillcrest HS213
Bonneville Online HS606
Technical Careers HS000
Total Active Cases44751
Active / 10k32.441.233.3
Breaking News / Education / Email Alert - Breaking News / Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content