COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,302 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,302 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 243,565.
There are a total of 193,696 confirmed cases and 49,869 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 859,988 people have received the vaccine, and 1,565,822 total doses have been administered. 769,315 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 166 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,036. Out of those cases, 19,746 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 279 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 143 new cases Monday. There are 91 cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer 4 in Fremont, 19in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 18 on Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 677 active cases and 282 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 91,434 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 807 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 142 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 37 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 6 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County and Nez Perce County.
The state is reporting there are 123,129 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 59,165 cases.
The state said 98 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,678, and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,770.
There are 12,727 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,776 cases among health care workers.
5,605 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
36 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,649.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 23 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 62 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 157 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 403 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 753 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,242 people were 80+
94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 1.02% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.94% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.88% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.12% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|55,945
2,574
938
373
|10,668
587
272
195
|582
27
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,414
9,430
2,499
435
2,783
1,240
2,159
68
|289
4,081
1,108
167
662
671
633
21
|20
167
32
11
29
29
37
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|17,071
1,428
7,894
3,463
300
1,306
683
61
|5,003
690
1,066
1,015
81
193
176
13
|186
5
30
34
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|6,704
3,239
376
544
1,024
410
296
203
|4,276
2,471
481
270
398
145
140
59
|133
87
14
11
19
9
5
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|21,549
3,696
706
747
1,532
|2,937
765
428
236
142
|298
61
19
15
50
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,779
1,312
3,734
932
451
|645
492
236
580
201
|75
24
23
22
15
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|29,498
1,759
2,508
1,168
340
1,114
|5,156
594
803
170
91
488
|377
49
45
33
8
30
|TOTAL
|193,696
|49,869
|2,649
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
