City of Driggs declares state of emergency, issues mask mandate

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - After the City of Victor declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19, the City of Driggs is now doing the same.

As of now, masks are required indoors in all public places in Driggs.

While announcing the order, Mayor Hyrum Johnson said, "There has been so much misinformation floating around, and it’s led us to the crisis situation we are in right now. People need to understand how serious this situation is and be more cautious about their information sources.”

The order will be reviewed and possibly extended by the city council at its regular meeting Tuesday.

