Pfizer COVID-19 booster available for specific groups

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available in our area.

Those eligible can get one at local pharmacies, doctors offices and the district health departments.

Lori Shaver from Shaver Pharmacy in Pocatello says they have been extremely busy with the rush of people wanting the booster doses.

"Since the news came out on Thursday, Friday morning that the booster was approved our phones have been off the hook," Shaver said. "Friday we tallied and we had over 185 phone calls just questions about the booster. So everyone is just chomping at the bit to get that and just be more covered just because of the high incidents of covid in our area right now. "

Those eligible for the vaccine currently are:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

People age 50 – 64 with certain underlying medical conditions

People age 18 – 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings. (e.g. health care workers, teachers, child care workers & grocery store workers)

You have to have had your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Booster shots will be available at any location where the Pfizer vaccine is available. To find a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers, visit Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s (SIPH) website at www.siphidaho.org or call the COVID hotline at 208-234-5875.

The third dose is for the Pfizer vaccine only. Data is still emerging as to whether an additional dose is necessary for individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. There is no current recommendation for an extra dose for people who received these vaccines.