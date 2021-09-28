Town hall with Gov. Little Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho office of AARP will host a statewide telephone town hall with Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen Tuesday.

The discussion will focus on the most up-to-date information related to the ongoing pandemic including hospital capacity, crisis standard of care and the latest dashboard information.

The hour-long conversation begins Tuesday, September 28 at noon (MT).

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little and Director Jeppesen.

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All topics callers may have related to the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed.

“Idaho hospitals are being crushed by the most recent COVID surge. Cases are increasing and Idahoans are concerned,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “With a critical shortage of hospital beds, one of the country’s lowest vaccination rates and colder weather and flu season right around the corner, Idahoans have questions. These town halls are a great place to get those answers.”

Future calls with Governor Little and health experts are scheduled for noon to 1pm MT on Wednesday, October 13 and Tuesday, October 26.