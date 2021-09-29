COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,684 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,684 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 255,417.

There are a total of 202,807 confirmed cases and 52,610 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 875,521 people have received the vaccine, and 1,595,129 total doses have been administered. 784,135 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 136 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 22,232. Out of those cases, 20,761 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 298 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 167 and two new deaths Wednesday. There are 91 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Clark, 9 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 26 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 17 on Teton. There are a total of 1,004 active cases and 302 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,147 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 149 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 48 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 124,321 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 61,524 cases.

The state said 90 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,162, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,849.

There are 12,819 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,880 cases among health care workers.

6,519 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

24 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,854.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

30 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

75 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

183 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

457 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

794 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,305 people were 80+

94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 1.06% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.64% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.36% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 59,634

2,857

988

398 10,923

652

287

206 619

31

7

6 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,481

9,877

2,595

452

2,830

1,309

2,209

70 299

4,389

1,198

173

698

710

688

23 20

181

38

11

31

32

39

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 17,903

1,489

8,074

3,623

331

1,347

726

71 5,355

724

1,104

1,101

89

207

202

18 194

5

34

35

4

15

13

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,103

3,335

383

555

1,044

438

315

219 4,550

2,693

516

281

423

159

148

70 143

91

14

11

19

11

5

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 22,143

3,814

729

775

1,561 3,144

811

429

271

161 318

69

19

16

52 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,975

1,334

3,874

942

461 698

512

250

604

229 83

26

24

24

16 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 30,956

1,822

2,643

1,234

361

1,146 5,238

635

858

177

92

514 414

50

51

36

8

35 TOTAL 202,807 52,610 2,854

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

