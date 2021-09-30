COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,905 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 53 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,905 new COVID-19 cases and 53 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 257,322.
There are a total of 204,309 confirmed cases and 53,013 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 876,942 people have received the vaccine, and 1,597,688 total doses have been administered. 785,425 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 216 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 22,448. Out of those cases, 20,923 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 304 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 132 and two new deaths Thursday. There are 82 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 4 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 6 on Teton. There are a total of 1,001 active cases and 304 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 93,536 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,170 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 150 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 51 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 124,465 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 61,879 cases.
The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,203, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,863.
There are 12,845 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,901 cases among health care workers.
6,519 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
53 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,907.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 31 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 78 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 192 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 472 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 807 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,317 people were 80+
94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 22 deaths is pending.
90.7% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.3% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|60,266
2,893
1,004
403
|10,942
652
288
209
|627
34
8
7
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,491
9,945
2,614
452
2,834
1,322
2,214
72
|300
4,431
1,209
174
701
727
700
23
|21
181
38
11
31
34
39
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|17,986
1,501
8,088
3,640
335
1,351
730
72
|5,395
732
1,107
1,126
100
213
203
19
|196
5
34
36
5
15
13
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,141
3,344
383
563
1,044
438
318
219
|4,613
2,730
517
328
430
161
148
71
|145
94
14
12
20
11
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|22,227
3,825
743
777
1,562
|3,148
814
430
275
163
|323
69
20
16
52
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,996
1,334
3,890
943
463
|703
520
255
605
229
|85
26
25
25
17
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|31,257
1,846
2,675
1,261
364
1,158
|5,252
637
863
178
92
521
|423
52
51
36
8
38
|TOTAL
|204,309
|53,013
|2,907
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
