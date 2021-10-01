COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,778 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,778 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 259,100.
There are a total of 205,788 confirmed cases and 53,312 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 878,212 people have received the vaccine, and 1,600,127 total doses have been administered. 786,828 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 127 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 22,576. Out of those cases, 21,110 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 308 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 132 and two new deaths Friday. There are 71 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 25 in Madison and 4 on Teton. There are a total of 999 active cases and 304 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,199 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 150 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 52 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 124,601 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 62,228 cases.
The state said 55 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,258, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,872.
There are 12,856 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,917 cases among health care workers.
6,519 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
24 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,931.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 10 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 32 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 79 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 194 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 476 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 811 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,329 people were 80+
94.73% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.93% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 22 deaths is pending.
90.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|60,916
2,931
1,017
413
|10,966
656
290
210
|648
37
8
7
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,500
10,004
2,641
453
2,837
1,329
2,218
73
|300
4,485
1,217
174
710
735
708
23
|21
181
38
11
31
34
39
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|18,057
1,505
8,113
3,649
336
1,355
732
72
|5,441
734
1,111
1,121
101
214
204
19
|196
5
34
36
5
15
13
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,177
3,357
384
567
1,044
439
319
219
|4,655
2,743
522
331
436
161
148
72
|145
94
14
12
20
11
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|22,373
3,860
747
779
1,570
|3,159
817
431
275
165
|323
69
20
16
52
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,008
1,341
3,906
947
465
|706
525
255
607
231
|85
26
25
25
17
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|31,514
1,852
2,692
1,270
365
1,165
|5,263
639
867
178
92
525
|423
52
51
36
8
38
|TOTAL
|205,788
|53,312
|2,931
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
