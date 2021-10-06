COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,367 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,367 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 264,661.

There are a total of 210,301 confirmed cases and 54,360 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 886,199 people have received the vaccine, and 1,615,957 total doses have been administered. 795,249 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 182 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 23,110. Out of those cases, 21,621 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 322 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 135 new cases and 2 new deaths Wednesday. There are 69 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Clark, 8 in Fremont, 23 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 23 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 916 active cases and 312 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,311 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 153 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 59 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 125,184 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 63,230 cases.

The state said 92 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,515, and 19 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,910.

There are 12,890 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,989 cases among health care workers.

7,940 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

47 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,040.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

11 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

35 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

87 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

207 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

501 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

842 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,357 people were 80+

94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 1.03% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 30 deaths is pending.

90.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 21 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 62,448

3,026

1,056

446 11,126

669

301

213 663

38

10

7 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,532

10,152

2,692

458

2,872

1,361

2,234

79 308

4,578

1,263

175

721

750

713

23 22

186

39

12

32

37

40

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 18,359

1,525

8,203

3,710

337

1,373

739

75 5,586

747

1,137

1,157

101

221

209

21 198

5

35

38

5

15

14

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,359

3,393

390

576

1,053

444

322

229 4,790

2,833

535

353

440

166

151

76 152

98

15

12

20

12

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 22,841

4,028

819

787

1,602 3,176

823

432

279

163 330

74

23

17

55 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,081

1,362

3,985

951

469 727

545

258

612

233 88

29

25

25

17 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 32,404

1,892

2,757

1,297

371

1,182 5,305

654

883

184

94

537 448

53

55

37

8

41 TOTAL 210,301 54,360 3,040

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.