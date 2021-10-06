COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,367 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,367 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 264,661.
There are a total of 210,301 confirmed cases and 54,360 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 886,199 people have received the vaccine, and 1,615,957 total doses have been administered. 795,249 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 182 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 23,110. Out of those cases, 21,621 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 322 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 135 new cases and 2 new deaths Wednesday. There are 69 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Clark, 8 in Fremont, 23 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 23 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 916 active cases and 312 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,311 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 153 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 59 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 125,184 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 63,230 cases.
The state said 92 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,515, and 19 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,910.
There are 12,890 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,989 cases among health care workers.
7,940 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
47 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,040.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 11 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 35 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 87 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 207 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 501 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 842 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,357 people were 80+
94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 1.03% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.0% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 30 deaths is pending.
90.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 21 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|62,448
3,026
1,056
446
|11,126
669
301
213
|663
38
10
7
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,532
10,152
2,692
458
2,872
1,361
2,234
79
|308
4,578
1,263
175
721
750
713
23
|22
186
39
12
32
37
40
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|18,359
1,525
8,203
3,710
337
1,373
739
75
|5,586
747
1,137
1,157
101
221
209
21
|198
5
35
38
5
15
14
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|7,359
3,393
390
576
1,053
444
322
229
|4,790
2,833
535
353
440
166
151
76
|152
98
15
12
20
12
6
3
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|22,841
4,028
819
787
1,602
|3,176
823
432
279
163
|330
74
23
17
55
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,081
1,362
3,985
951
469
|727
545
258
612
233
|88
29
25
25
17
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|32,404
1,892
2,757
1,297
371
1,182
|5,305
654
883
184
94
537
|448
53
55
37
8
41
|TOTAL
|210,301
|54,360
|3,040
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
