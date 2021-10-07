COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,321 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,321 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 265,982.

There are a total of 211,264 confirmed cases and 54,718 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 887,868 people have received the vaccine, and 1,619,295 total doses have been administered. 797,070 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 124 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 23,234. Out of those cases, 21,826 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 326 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 169 new cases and one new death Thursday. There are 89 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 23 in Jefferson, 10 in Lemhi, 30 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 889 active cases and 313 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 95,439 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,352 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 154 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 59 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 125,306 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 61 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 63,478 cases.

The state said 54 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 11,569, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,913.

There are 12,907 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,024 cases among health care workers.

7,940 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

24 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,064.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

11 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

35 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

87 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

210 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

504 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

851 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,366 people were 80+

94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 1.02% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.98% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 24 deaths is pending.

90.82% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.18% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 62,817

3,030

1,057

452 11,144

668

301

213 672

38

9

8 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,538

10,217

2,705

460

2,874

1,372

2,241

80 308

4,626

1,314

179

736

760

718

23 22

188

40

12

32

37

40

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 18,447

1,531

8,233

3,732

343

1,378

749

75 5,618

751

1,142

1,174

101

226

213

21 198

5

35

39

5

15

14

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,389

3,399

391

576

1,054

445

323

229 4,830

2,859

540

353

447

168

153

78 155

99

15

12

20

12

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 22,911

4,050

823

792

1,613 3,186

823

432

285

163 332

74

23

17

55 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,086

1,417

3,990

952

470 730

548

261

614

233 88

29

25

25

17 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 32,566

1,900

2,775

1,302

373

1,187 5,314

658

895

185

95

542 452

53

55

38

8

41 TOTAL 211,264 54,718 3,064

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.