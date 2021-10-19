COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,464 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,464 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 279,921

There are a total of 222,711 confirmed cases and 57,210 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 87,296 people have received one dose of a two dose series,and 66,152 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,648,105 total doses have been administered. 813,935 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 104 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,457 Out of those cases, 23,122 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 350 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 119 new cases Tuesday. There are 67 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 22 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 703 active cases and 326 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,601 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 159 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 64 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 127,084 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 66,116 cases.

The state said 68 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,148, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,021.

There are 13,046 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,255 cases among health care workers.

11,555 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

18 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,316.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

14 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

39 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

101 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

243 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

560 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

906 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,453 people were 80+

94.46% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.31% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 17 deaths is pending.

91.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 66,831

3,281

1,113

522 11,347

677

310

218 725

42

10

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,653

10,635

2,792

472

2,960

1,431

2,290

83 319

4,907

1,399

193

786

799

788

23 24

203

47

12

34

40

45

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 19,072

1,586

8,407

3,907

351

1,409

798

75 5,899

787

1,209

1,277

106

246

249

22 208

5

35

42

5

16

16

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 7,725

3,497

399

591

1,068

476

350

239 5,135

3,079

567

407

476

183

175

90 168

109

17

13

22

13

6

3 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 24,041

4,383

919

817

1,721 3,249

840

435

304

166 367

90

27

19

59 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,214

1,448

4,123

969

493 769

581

279

621

244 91

31

32

25

19 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 34,973

1,991

2,969

1,395

398

1,216 5,444

706

958

190

100

593 482

55

57

39

10

43 TOTAL 222,711 57,210 3,316

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.