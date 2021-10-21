D93 stays in yellow phase next week

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville School District 93 will stay in the Moderate Risk phase next week.

The district said while face coverings will not be required in this phase, they still strongly encourage students and employees to continue to wear them.

In this phase:

All Green Phase strategies are required in the Yellow Phase.

Teachers and staff will actively monitor students for symptoms using thermometers and physical cues.

Non-immune staff and students with unexplained symptoms of COVID will be sent home. May return with a negative COVID test

Contact tracing will be conducted and families will be notified of exposure at school.

Non-immune staff and students who have been exposed to COVID will be asked to voluntarily quarantine for 7 days from exposure.

A screening program may be implemented for exposed students and staff and extracurricular programs.

Non-IHSAA activities will not be permitted without the approval of the school principal.

Current Number of Active COVID Cases

School Students Staff Total Ammon 1 1 2 Bonneville Online 0 0 0 Bridgewater 2 0 2 Cloverdale 2 0 2 Discovery 0 0 0 Fairview 0 0 0 Falls Valley 1 0 1 Hillview 2 1 3 Iona 0 0 0 Mountain Valley 1 0 1 Rimrock 0 0 0 Summit Hills 0 0 0 Tiebreaker 3 0 3 Ucon 3 0 3 Woodland Hills 0 0 0 Black Canyon MS 1 0 1 Rocky Mountain 0 0 0 Sandcreek 0 0 0 Bonneville HS 0 0 0 Lincoln HS 1 0 1 Thunder Ridge HS 1 0 1 Hillcrest HS 0 0 0 Bonneville Online HS 1 0 1 Technical Careers HS 0 0 0 District Level 2 2 Total Active Cases 19 4 23 Population 13600 1700 15300

