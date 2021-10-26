Skip to Content
Gov. Little to hold town hall Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen,and State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn will answer questions from the public about COVID-19 during an hourlong AARP telephone town-hall on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at noon Mountain Time.

Participants can join by:

