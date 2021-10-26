Gov. Little to hold town hall Tuesday
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen,and State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn will answer questions from the public about COVID-19 during an hourlong AARP telephone town-hall on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at noon Mountain Time.
Participants can join by:
- dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call
- registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/event/aarpidaho-69955/
- streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho
